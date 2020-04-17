ELLENSBURG - As a nod of appreciation to local health care workers, Central Washington University’s oldest building is literally being shown in a different light this month. Barge Hall was lit blue during Wednesday’s inaugural BeTheLight ceremony.
The 127-year-old building will serve as a beacon of acknowledgement to the sacrifices made by those in the healthcare field during the coronavirus pandemic.
CWU student Alexis Guy is the media technician at the college who suggested that Barge Hall be lit.
"This is Central Washington University's 'Light It Blue' to recognize our local and national health care workers that are doing such wonderful work," Alexis said.
In total, 30 “uplights” are used. The lights are used for production projects on campus.
The blue illuminations enhance Barge Hall’s towering presence dwarfing everything else around it. The lighting of Barge Hall will take place nightly from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. through April 30.
Everyone is welcome is witness the display as long as they practice social distancing.
