EAST WENATCHEE - Firefighters fought a difficult blaze Wednesday night in the Springhill Drive loop just west of the SR 28 and 31st St. NW intersection in East Wenatchee.
The fire’s incident commander, Cam Phillips, says Douglas County Fire District 2 was notified of the blaze at 8:26 p.m.
Phillips says the owners of the home had a camper and truck parked five feet away from the single-story house; he believes one of the two caught fire.
As Phillips and his crew arrived, he says the blaze had engulfed the truck and camper. The fire eventually spread to and fully consumed the homes’ attic causing the roof to collapse onto the living quarters below. All the occupants and animals in the home were able to evacuate safely. No one was hurt.
Phillips says his crews had to do structure protection on neighboring homes on both sides of the house due to the intensity of the blaze.
The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The home that burned is a total loss.
