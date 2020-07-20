MOSES LAKE - On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, Geb Galle found himself racing three decks down to his battle station on the USS Nevada as bombs were falling at Pearl Harbor. On Sunday, first responders honored Galle for his 99th birthday outside his Moses Lake home.
Joined by the Patriot Guard Riders motorcycle group including members from across eastern Washington, law enforcement and firefighters led a surprise birthday parade to honor Galle.
“This is tremendous. The only thing I can say is it's the most outstanding tribute to give anybody. This is beautiful,” Galle said.
Galle was joined by family members as the line of vehicles came to a stop at his home where Grant County detective Kyle Cox presented Galle with a sheriff’s office patch and Challenge Coin, and Patriot Guard ride captain Neal “Stretch” Miller presented the Pearl Harbor survivor with a coin to show their appreciation.
“It’s awesome to see the outpouring, especially our first responders, the Patriot Guard Riders are here, they understand what that greatest generation has done for us. We’re just here to thank him and honor him today,” said Dave Cox, whose family organized the parade.
Galle, who served six years in the U.S. Navy, was getting ready to go to church when he noticed warplanes converging on Pearl Harbor nearly 79 years ago. As the Japanese began bombing, Galle boarded the USS Nevada and was able to get steam to the engine room to get the ship moving after it was torpedoed and bombed. The ship was later bombed several times and run aground during the attack.
“After he was on that ship, he was transferred to the USS Northampton which was stationed down in the South Pacific,” David Cox explained. “And he had that boat torpedoed out from underneath him as well. They spent several days in the water and eventually was picked up by the PT-109 before John F. Kennedy was the caption of the PT- 109. So Geb’s had two boats blown out from underneath him so we’re here to celebrate him and his longevity and his service for our country.”
Five years ago, Galle was back at Pearl Harbor for the 75th anniversary to honor the servicemen who died in the attack. During the ceremony, Galle helped place a commemorative plaque at the foot of a concrete USS Nevada marker at the spot the ship was grounded.
