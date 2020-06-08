MOSES LAKE - The line of Black Lives Matter protesters stretched for several blocks Sunday afternoon in Moses Lake. No riots, no looting. A peaceful call for change.
Hundreds gathered at Lauzier Park, with several speeches from community members, march organizers, Moses Lake police Chief Kevin Fuhr and Mayor David Curnel. State lawmakers including Rep. Tom Dent and Sen. Judy Warnick were also on hand.
“We’re coming here today to just let them know we’re here for peace, we’re not here for violence. We have to come together as a people, one people” said Charlie Jones, president of the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee in Moses Lake. Jones also thanked the organizers of the event: Jade Kelly, Kagen Collins, Serina Sabreda, Baleigh Sampson and Madalyn Babak.
Organizers did make some changes to the event after receiving what they said was backlash and threats from some community members. The event was initially planned for Sunday evening, with a longer march through town.
“We don’t want to take away from this cause by paying attention to these negative people, paying attention to these people who don’t understand and don’t want to understand,” organizer Baleigh Sampson said. “They’re out here for a reaction and not an education and we are here to educate. We’re here to open up a space for those who disagree and agree to come together and say their sides and get educated, learn some new facts. Maybe it will open up your eyes and if not, we’ve planted a seed and we have so much more in store for this community that this is not just one thing, this is a movement.”
Holding signs and chanting “George Floyd,” “I can’t breathe,” “no justice, no peace,” protesters made their way to Stratford Road and up South Pioneer Way following the gathering at the park.
Armed citizens continued to patrol downtown during the march to protect protesters and businesses after false claims circulated on social media last week that busloads of rioters heading to Moses Lake. Moses Lake police did receive several complaints from downtown building owners after the armed citizens were on the roof of some buildings without permission.
The march drew honks and cheers from many drivers passing by or stopped in traffic. Others took to nearby parking lots to record video on the cellphones.
(2) comments
I don't agree with BLM but it's nice to see real human beings being respectful to each other
I’m glad you appreciate people being respectful but what part of BLM do you not agree with? I’m curious
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.