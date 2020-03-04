MOSES LAKE - When Moses Lake police K9 Chief arrived at the WSU Veterinary hospital early Saturday morning, there were serious doubts he would pull through. But just days later, the four-legged police officer was welcomed back to Moses Lake.
Chief, who was shot through his left eye Friday night while trying to apprehend a fleeing suspect, was discharged from the Pullman veterinary hospital Wednesday morning, joined by WSU staff and more than a dozen law enforcement officers, many K9 handlers themselves.
WSU police led an escort out of Pullman as Chief made his way to Moses Lake, where he was greeted by cheers along South Pioneer Way. Students at Chief Moses Middle School and Garden Heights Elementary lined the fence to watch the motorcade, and groups of supporters gathered, holding up signs as Chief reached the police department.
Chief will return to WSU in six to eight weeks for a checkup.
“I’m just excited to get him home,” K9 Chief’s handler, officer Nick Stewart said.
After being shot through the eye Friday night, the police department reached out to Dr. Jesyka Morrison at the Pioneer Veterinary Clinic in Moses Lake. Morrison, who primarily provides care for Chief, was able to stabilize the K9 and was instrumental in setting up LifeFlight to fly Chief to Pullman. Morrison and officer Brad Zook made the flight to Pullman with Chief.
Capt. Mike Williams said Chief took a turn for the worse during the flight, his breathing and heart rate drastically slowed and his blood pressure spiked and Morrison was able to keep Chief alive.
“He was on death’s doorstep,” Williams said.
Once at WSU, Chief was medicated and began improving but there was high concern of a possible brain injury. A CT scan this week showed the bullet went through the dog’s left eye and shattered his jawbone, missing the brain entirely.
“That gunshot wound, if it was angled a little differently, it would have killed him,” said Emilia Terradas, a resident in veterinary Emergency and Critical Care at WSU.
Chief had his left eye surgically removed Tuesday afternoon but it will take some time for the jawbone to heal.
“Seeing him today, seeing him yesterday, compared to the way he was that first night is incredible,” Capt. Williams said. “He’s back to his normal, ornery self, he’s been growling at other dogs and just being a high energy work dog and seems to be well on the road to recovery.”
Capt. Williams said it will take some time before the department can determine if Chief will return to duty. Until then, the costs for medical care will be “quite expensive,” Williams said. And while the police department does carry medical insurance for the K9, the insurance has a cap on expenses and does not cover air transportation. The K9 unit is also funded entirely through donations and grants.
“While the cost is high, we look at it from two different points of views,” Williams said. “First of all, we have quite a bit of money and time invested in K9 Chief as a K9 officer, and that investment justified taking drastic steps to keep him alive when he’s injured. And second, he’s also part of our department. There’s no question that through K9 Chief’s actions that night, he saved the life or at least serious injury to his handler, officer Nick Stewart.”
More than $20,000 has already been donated through a GoFundMe account set up by the police department.
