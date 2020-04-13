A local restaurateur with eateries in Wenatchee and Leavenworth got the attention of a nationally-syndicated television host when he said “no” to Governor Inslee’s order to shutdown dine-in options at restaurants across Washington state.
Dr. Phil recently interviewed Wok About Mongolian Grill Owner Shon Smith about his initial defiance of the state mandate to close.
The interview is part of an entire episode that highlights those who are or were initially resistant to recommended or mandated safety measures to prevent the spread of the virus. In his interview with Dr. Phil, Smith detailed why he initially refused to comply with Inslee’s order.
“He didn’t have a plan worked out yet for the shut down,” Shon says, referring to the Governor. “It was just, pretty much, a heavy-handed option that they took.”
Click here for the partial video of Dr. Phil interviewing Shon Smith:
