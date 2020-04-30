(Footage provided by Ben Holten of www.benholtenfilms.com)

Hundreds showed up to collect their free bags of potatoes on Thursday at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Moses Lake, Washington. 

(3) comments

Baseman

Thank you Washington State Potato Commission.

Report Add Reply
opinionscrossroad

And Governor's concern ?? A big FAT ZERO!!!

1 Million Unemployed needing hand-outs of potatoes because some people got sick and affected, at WORST, a few THOUSAND people.. Seems strange odds.. But have NO FEAR this Governor is going to ride this train right over the cliff so he can try out his golden parachute.. [sneaky][sneaky]

Report Add Reply
Carlo's

Agree with you opinion. Feel sorry for those who are really in need. Could be a long cold winter for many in 20/21.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.