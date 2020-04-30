featured VIDEO: Locals show up in droves to receive free potatoes given away by area farmers Shawn Goggins Apr 30, 2020 5 hrs ago 3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (Footage provided by Ben Holten of www.benholtenfilms.com) Hundreds showed up to collect their free bags of potatoes on Thursday at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Moses Lake, Washington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (3) comments Baseman Apr 30, 2020 8:01pm Thank you Washington State Potato Commission. Report Add Reply opinionscrossroad Apr 30, 2020 7:25pm And Governor's concern ?? A big FAT ZERO!!!1 Million Unemployed needing hand-outs of potatoes because some people got sick and affected, at WORST, a few THOUSAND people.. Seems strange odds.. But have NO FEAR this Governor is going to ride this train right over the cliff so he can try out his golden parachute.. [sneaky][sneaky] Report Add Reply Carlo's Apr 30, 2020 8:37pm Agree with you opinion. Feel sorry for those who are really in need. Could be a long cold winter for many in 20/21. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News 2020 Moses Lake Spring Fest canceled over coronavirus concerns VIDEO: Locals show up in droves to receive free potatoes given away by area farmers 6 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday in Grant County
(3) comments
Thank you Washington State Potato Commission.
And Governor's concern ?? A big FAT ZERO!!!
1 Million Unemployed needing hand-outs of potatoes because some people got sick and affected, at WORST, a few THOUSAND people.. Seems strange odds.. But have NO FEAR this Governor is going to ride this train right over the cliff so he can try out his golden parachute.. [sneaky][sneaky]
Agree with you opinion. Feel sorry for those who are really in need. Could be a long cold winter for many in 20/21.
