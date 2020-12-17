History was made on Thursday in Moses Lake as two medical professionals received their COVID-19 immunization shots. Samaritan Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andrea Carter and Dr. Jazab Sheikh were the first recipients of the vaccine in the Grant, Adams, and Lincoln county areas.
VIDEO: Samaritan Healthcare administers first COVID-19 vaccinations in Upper Columbia Basin
- Shawn Goggins
