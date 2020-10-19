MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake man is under investigation for alleged animal abuse after a video posted on social media appeared to show him punching and kicking his dog.
The video taken over a backyard fence at a Moses Lake home has since been deleted from Facebook. The video was shared with Moses Lake police on Sunday.
Moses Lake police say the dog was removed from the home and is safe.
“We understand how sensitive this topic is, as we are also animal lovers, and most of us, pet owners,” Moses Lake police stated. “Please know, even if animal control is not on shift at the time, our department takes animal abuse seriously and the call gets handled as soon as possible, not dismissed.”
Police continue to investigate and charges are pending against the suspect, whose name has not been released.
It was a Biden supported frustrated at the huge looming loss. Typical
Weak sauce. Like this:
“Here we have the native Trump Maggot in its habitat, displaying instinctive authoritarian behavior by abusing the only mammal lower than the Maggot in the vicinity -- the humble domesticated dog.
While both creatures are known to eat their own feces, the Trump Maggot does it joyfully to display subservience to its urban, corporate masters.”
See everyone, JohnQ leftist gives a typical response, blaming everyone for the very things he/she and they do. Enjoy the colon candy.
I'm glad they arrested the guy and dogs are safe
I hope they nail this guy and he has no friends forever.
I feel sorry for this guy he will be hung for this. Much more serious crime than shooting a black kid!
If he's okay with beating an animal, he's definitely okay with abusing a human. Hopefully he hasn't but people like that are dangerous.
