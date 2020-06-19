One-by-one, a group of businesses off I-90 in George will open starting in June. Those businesses include a Microtel by Wyndam, the Wicked Goat Brew coffee stand, and Fatburger.
Soon-to-open roadside hotel, coffee stand, restaurant may indicate that George is the new frontier
Shawn Goggins
I'm going to try it just to trigger certain people who are still hiding in their basements!
Nice break for cross state travelers, nice to get relief from the joints in Moses Lake
