WEST RICHLAND - Meteorologists confirmed that a tornado touched down northeast of West Richland between 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. The tornado reportedly started just north of West Richland and traveled east crossing the Columbia River towards Pasco.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service Office in Pendleton couldn’t classify the strength of the tornado, but they did say “it looked weak.”
Experts at NWS say the tornado was likely caused by a big source of lift in the atmosphere combined with convectional rain and intermittent sunshine. Weather analysts say that combination of weather created a cyclical motion in the atmosphere. Emergency officials say there were no reports of damage.
