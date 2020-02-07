(The hard-of-hearing can read what's spoken by clicking in the closed caption icon)
Built in the 1950's, the Soap Lake Roller Rink was a mecca for making memories. The local mainstay is for sale and iFIBER ONE News wanted to showcase the longtime entertainment center inside and out.
(1) comment
Such a wonderful place‼️
I will return again and again ‼️
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.