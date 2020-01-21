MOSES LAKE - The Big Bend Vikings were unable to overcome a 13-point halftime deficit and dropped their third straight game in a 100-89 loss to Walla Walla Monday night.
Big Bend shot just 44 percent from the field. Jonathan Thomas had a game-high 32 points and Jahvonta’ Jones added 26 points and eight rebounds in the loss.
The Vikings have lost three straight, all by double-digits, and sit at 1-5 in conference play.
Big Bend welcomes Wenatchee Valley (16-3, 4-2) to the Peter DeVries Center Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Lady Vikings fall to Walla Walla 68-63
The Vikings held a slim lead for much of the second half but a layup at the 4:07 mark gave Walla Walla the lead 61-60 and Big Bend only connected on one shot in the game’s final four minutes.
Kayla Luke led Big Bend (9-11, 1-6) with 21 points and Anna Yarbro added 14 points and 12 rebounds.
The Vikings will look to rebound Wednesday against Wenatchee Valley. Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m.
