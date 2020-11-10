OLYMPIA - Voter turnout in Washington state for the general election has surpassed 84 percent, inching closer to the voter turnout record set in 2008.
As of Monday evening, the secretary of state’s office was reporting 4,137,917 ballots received from the state’s 4,893,225 registered voters, a return rate of 84.56 percent. It’s the first time in the state’s history that more than four million voters participated in an election.
Voter turnout was 84.61 percent in the 2008 presidential election.
The state is estimating there are still about 67,000 ballots still left to count.
In north central Washington, Adams County is at 66.52 percent voter turnout with about 400 ballots left to count; Chelan County sits at nearly 85 percent turnout with about 500 ballots to count; Douglas County is at 81.34 percent turnout with around 375 ballots to count; and Grant County is at 72.95 percent voter turnout with an estimated 2,700 ballots left to count, according to the secretary of state’s office.
As of Monday, two Washington counties have topped 90 percent voter turnout. San Juan County sits at 90.9 turnout while Jefferson County is at 90.2 percent.
That's impressive!!
It should be darn near 100% every time. Shame on you for not doing your civic duty!
