ROYAL CITY - Voters in Grant County overwhelmingly approved the merging of fire districts 10 & 11 during the April 28 special election on Tuesday.
The merger combines Royal City’s Fire Department with rural Othello’s fire department which responds to fires on land just east of Royal City between Pot Holes State Park and the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge. The merger of the two fire departments will take place on July 31.
The two will combine to become Royal Slope Fire & Rescue (District 10). Fire District 10 & 11 Fire Chief Eric Linn will remain fire chief once the two agencies merge. Linn says the two stations have been operating separately for 60 years. Linn says the move reduces redundancies saving time and money while beefing up resources in the region.
91% of voters casted ballots in favor of the merger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.