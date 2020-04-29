SOAP LAKE - Both the Soap Lake School District’s replacement education and operations levy and its capital levy are currently being rejected by voters in the initial ballot count of the April 28 special election.
The district’s four-year replacement education and operations levy, with an estimated tax rate of $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value, is being rejected by 51.92 percent of the voters, with 238 votes for the levy and 257 opposed. Education levies provide funding for programs not funded by the state including extracurricular, athletics, technology, food service, preschool and unfunded staff.
Soap Lake School District’s capital levy has received 230 “yes” votes (46.09 percent), compared to 269 “no” votes (53.91 percent). If passed, the proposed two-year, $1 million capital levy would be used for security improvements district-wide, along with improvements to the HVAC system at the middle/high school and construction of a new bus garage.
Both education and operations levies and capital levies need a simple majority to pass.
Grant County Fire District 11 Proposition No. 1 to authorize a merger with Grant County Fire District 10 is passing by a wide margin, with more than 91 percent of voters saying “yes.” The merger will be effective July 31.
