OLYMPIA - President Donald Trump caused an uproar on social media after suggesting that the 2020 election by delayed. The president posted the following Tweet on Thursday:
“With Universal Mail-In Voting (Not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office stated that there is no evidence that mail-in ballots increase voter fraud.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson issued the following response:
“President Trump’s statement that he may unlawfully delay the November election is undemocratic, un-American, and, sadly, entirely predictable,” Ferguson said. “For months, my legal team has been preparing for the possibility that the president might attempt to unlawfully delay the election. If that happens, we will see President Trump in court — and we will win.”
Congress is the only entity with the power to delay a presidential election.
