WASHINGTON, D.C. - In response to COVID-19, the Federal Aviation Administration cut the operating hours of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower and Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON) facility at the Grant County International Airport. The Washington state congressional delegation is urging the FAA to restore normal operating hours.
A letter, spearheaded by Rep. Dan Newhouse and signed by Reps. Rick Larsen, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Kim Schrier and Jaime Herrera Beutler, emphasizes the role the Moses Lake-based airport plays for the Pacific Northwest. Lawmakers have requested the return of pre-COVID-19 operating hours at the facility.
“While we appreciate the agency’s stated willingness to be flexible on this issue — we can’t lose sight of the fact that MWH (Grant County International Airport) is an integral asset to Washington’s unique military and aviation industries, which provides critical support for national security, economic development, and air equities during the wildfire season and beyond to the country, Pacific Northwest region, and the state of Washington,” lawmakers wrote.
Military and civilian aviation activities at the airport require the ATC tower and TRACON to be open early in the day and late in the evening “to maximize their ability and take full advantage of the rare combination of factors that make MWH unique in American aviation,” lawmakers continued.
Since May, evening operating hours at the airport have been reduced. Lawmakers say this creates an additional burden and risk as the state nears “what could be a dangerous wildfire season.”
“Safety is paramount for both tower operators but also critical military readiness and wildfire safety,” lawmakers stated. “Furthermore, we understand that the Port of Moses Lake, which operates MWH, has offered to provide additional cleaning supplies and other personal protective equipment (PPE).”
