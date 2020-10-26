ROYAL CITY - Last Thursday, a video showing Royal City, Washington dairyman Austin Allred and BioFiltro CEO Matias Sjogren diving, swimming, waterskiing, and jet skiing across a manure pond in Grant County was posted to social media.
According to the Capital Press, the newly-released video highlights the power of manure-scrubbing technology. Austin is the owner of a 6,000-cow dairy farm in Royal City.
The video filmed at the 30 million-gallon manure lagoon was a celebration of a three-year project to purify livestock waste at the Grant County farm.
“It wasn’t good. It wasn’t bad,” Allred told the Capital Press. “My skin is still soft.”
Chili-based BioFiltro installs wastewater treatment systems that are comprised of worms that eat manure solids, leaving behind brown-colored, but clean water.
The Capital Press reports that it’s one of several methods dairies have tested to treat manure and prevent it from polluting and contaminating groundwater.
Allred reportedly told Matias a few years ago that he wanted his lagoon to be clean enough for water skiers and ducks.
The video was shot on Oct. 7.
“I understand wastewater. I understand what’s dangerous and what’s not dangerous,” Sjogren told the Capital Press on Friday. “Jumping in a lagoon with solid manure, I’m not going to do that.”
Sjogren refers to the cleansed manure lagoon as “tea water.”
“It was not a ridiculous stunt to water ski,” he told the Capital Press. “It was a way of showing people that we can do something with manure. It’s not a poison. Hopefully, this will open the eyes of people.”
(8) comments
What a crappy story!
This is a story about water quality and cow poo.
I know the TDS has consumed all of your attention, but it's unhealthy to obsess over it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Deg7VrpHbM
That would be quite an accomplishment to keep up with all the BS that comes out of orange mans mouth.
Wow. So if Sjogren can do that to a lagoon, can he do it to a baboon? I know of a big orange baboon that's completely full of shit. Could he purify Trump?
You should be able to handle that since you continue to eat shit from your parties representatives and ask for more every voting cycle.
Can you say "5 to 4" and "second term."
I can say "7 to 5." Does that float your boat?
Thats a lot of shit!
Why is it brown? Leftover poo
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.