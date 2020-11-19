OLYMPIA - On Thursday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced a cap that will be placed on fees charged to restaurants by third-party delivery platforms such as: Uber Easts, DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates, and others.
The proclamation caps delivery fees at 15% and total fees at 18% of the purchase price of an order. The move was made as demand for third-party delivery companies increases during the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.
"We recognize the challenges posed by COVID-19 to our restaurant community, and we’re grateful to third party delivery platforms that have made it possible for Washingtonians to continue supporting local restaurants, and allowed many businesses to stay open," Inslee said.
"However, these are difficult times. We all must sacrifice during these uniquely challenging times to both support our businesses and slow the spread of COVID-19. We encourage Washingtonians to support their local restaurants safely through delivery and take-out options that are available."
The proclamation is similar to measures taken in several cities around Washington. It takes effect Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 12:01 a.m.
You can read the full proclamation here.
(6) comments
Karl Marx would be proud!
Scare the population into submission, then dictate how they conduct their business while forcing the independent entrepreneurs into bankruptcy.
Never thought I would see it in my lifetime.
im glad he put a price cap...its called price gouging
"commission fees of up to
30% or more of the purchase price, creating an economic hardship for these food providers"
@angry.. You are obviously so old that you forgot how to do math.. Assuming that you order $50 dollars worth of food.. (most food averages between $30 to $45).. $50 dollars at a 15% cap on delivery fees..
That is you asking a company to hire a driver, pay for a cars gas and costs (58 cents a mile according to IRS) and other expenses for $7.50 ???
Will you deliver food using your own car and gas for $7.50 including your wage?? Or would you think you'd charge more like $15 or $20 dollars which is 30 to 40%??
Oh and a $7.50 charge isn't even minimum wage so is your governor NOW telling businesses they MUST lose money?? What an IDIOT INSLEE IDEA !!
Another Freedom Lost..
• Government telling companies what they are allowed to charge
• Government is picking what businesses are allowed to operate
• Government is telling property owners people do not have to pay their bills including rent
• Government is telling people what activities are socially acceptable.
• Government is telling citizens that gathering for religion is prohibited.
• Government can take ANYTHING from you under the guise of eminent domain.
• Government is telling citizens what they must wear..
• Government is telling citizens what goods and services are now allowed.
• Government is not providing education material and guidance
• Government is not even allowing the elderly to be around family
And you people think this is ok??? Seems to me that the United States Government is becoming no better than the Nazi party of the 1920s. Only the United States Government has learned people allow freedoms to be taken away as long as they give money and nobody gets killed..
More forced socialism, eh Inslee.
Just more and more bad decisions on top of bad decisions coming out of your office. Please resign, we'll all be better off without you.
@the real.. This is past socialism if you look at it.. The United States Government is heading straight towards PURE Communism.. Only difference is you get to choose which Communist you want to elect out of the 2.. But rest assured the pure and honest people who run for office NEVER get past the primaries..
