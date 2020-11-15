With average daily coronavirus cases doubling statewide in the last two weeks, Washington Governor Jay Inslee says drastic measures need to be taken to preserve lives. A new round of restrictions will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Monday night and will remain in effect until Dec. 14.
“We’re in a more dangerous position than we were in March. The choices we announce today are not easy ones, but I feel it’s the right choice. Announcing the series of measures will bring us hope to reduce the horrific rate of transmission,” Governor Inslee stated during Sunday’s press conference.
Under Inslee’s executive order, restaurants and bars must shutdown indoor service and limit orders to take out. Indoor gyms and fitness centers must also shut down. The governor is requiring the temporary shuttering of movie theaters, bowling alleys, and museums. Indoor gatherings are prohibited unless a person living outside the home has quarantined for 14 days or has received a negative COVID-19 test within the last 48 hours. Outdoor gatherings are limited to five people.
In addition, grocery and retail stores as well as churches are limited to 25% occupancy.
The modified restrictions of restaurants, will take effect Wednesday, November 18 at 12:01 AM.
The restrictions do not affect K-12 education.
To combat the economic impact of the restrictions, Governor Inslee has announced that Washington will commit another $50 million to help businesses and will disperse the funds before the end of the year.
Inslee says if congress not pass another stimulus package, Washington’s legislature will take matters into its own hands in passing some needed economic relief during its legislative session early next year.
Everyone here that loves inslee will be second guessing that once he pushes a state income tax. this is in no means to prevent overran hospitals. What did you think was going to happen when things opened back up and testing became more available? people with underlying conditions are going to get real sick or die, but these restrictions aren't for them because a big portion of them aren't dong the things that are going to be restricted. This is simply to destroy the state's economy and have a reason to push state income tax. This state is going down hill and in a hurry so buckle up because it's going to be a very rough ride.
At least Inslee is trying to do something to help stop the spread. The idiot in the White House is acting like a two year old who lost his Tanka truck and pouting. Has not done anything as far as governing since he lost the election. Oh I forgot he is taking credit for coming up with a vaccine so we have nothing to worry about. What a loser!
What happens when you let a pirate come on to the land...? He becomes a banker.
So I will assume all the liberals are now very happy.
The all knowing governor has proclaimed that we are all incapable of protecting ourselves from a virus without the governments' restrictions on our lives.
Maybe liberals are incapable of understanding basic hygiene and flu season protocol.
It's a virus folks, it is 0.13 microns in diameter, it can live on some surfaces for up to 9 days, it can hang in the air for up to 30 minutes, if it gets on that mask you are wearing you cannot get away from it.
Hold on to everything you want to keep gonna be a rough ride if you don't know how to protect yourself.
@desert.. Well put. It doesnt take a politician to figure this out. Obviously the virus doesnt care who you voted for. You're absolutely right, its gonna be a rough ride, especially for those small businesses that have been a staple in out economy for years.... and have been dealt the Grim Reaper's final deadly blow thanks to further restrictions.
I have no idea what he said, so I'm just going to go about living my life the way I want.
Yeah you should go out to eat this week and go to a movie, just do you man!
Everyone knew it was coming and honestly we started opening most things too soon anyway. Back to square one. Bottom line is these steps are to protect an overflow in our hospitals, God Bless the staff in medical facilities living in the trenches on a daily basis.
The Tyrant continues to drive this state into the ground and restrict freedoms. Freedom to assemble, restricting travel and telling us we cant have family members in our homes unless they quarantine or get a test? ENOUGH OF THIS IDIOT AND HIS COURT!
You can vote 4 Culp in next election!
Oh, Yeah, the best part about living in this illusion is that, you can still vote when your dead.
Hes driving it so in to the ground that he got reelected. If he's so awful then how bad was the republican running against him that he couldn't beat such an incompetent idiot.
VERY BAD!....so bad Republic contracted his job out, services no longer needed
It's because half of the 2.2m in king county are brain washed and don't want to work for a living. Why don't you go back to the west side before you're forced back.
Touché
So Comrade Inslee has decreed that anyone outside of my household must have a china virus test to be allowed in. Good luck enforcing that one comrade. I mean seriously, why even come up with such a stupid rule that you know you can't enforce and no one will bother to follow.
Knew this was coming as soon as Oregon did it, Comrade Inslee is nothing if not a follower. Give him credit for one thing, atleast with the 4 weeks he is being more honest than Oregon claiming 2 weeks, though both will extend over and over again just like they did before.
Hes a follower and you are calling it the China virus so original. Comrade inslee again another point for originality. When you get trumps tiny cheeto out of your mouth and start thinking for yourself then and only then you can call someone a follower.
I see my libtard trigger keywords where successful, thank you.
