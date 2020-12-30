The top Republican in the state Senate says the unnecessary extension of Governor Inslee’s restrictions on restaurants and gyms is crushing hopes of saving livelihoods.
“The governor says we will get through this together, but he is arbitrarily, without apparent regard for science or data, leaving behind our restaurants and gyms. He’s making these decisions from the comfort of a state salary that hasn’t skipped a paycheck during his shutdowns. Why wait another week? Why punish small businesses that have gone to great expense, at a time when they can least afford it, to comply with safety measures by crushing any hope they have of saving their livelihoods?"
Senate Republican Leader John Braun of Centralia says the extension is devastating for many family-owned businesses.
“His proposals to help people stay afloat should have followed the same approach doctors follow in the Hippocratic Oath. ‘First, do no harm.’ We are past that point now, but we can prevent further harm by ending these unwarranted and cruel restrictions. The governor should work with, rather than against, these businesses, many of which are family owned. He should trust them to do the right thing – none of them want their customers to get sick."
He says the governor seems out of touch. Braun says he thought Inslee cared about equity.
“I’ve said before that Washingtonians can work through hard challenges, but the goal posts keep getting moved further and further away. Many people feel that the targets needed to reduce isolation are arbitrary and unachievable and that the governor will just let them languish indefinitely. Empirical data…the science…doesn’t support the governor’s decision – no matter how much he likes to toss that word around.”
Washington's fortified COVID-19 restrictions have been in effect since mid November. With the extension, the limitations will sunset on Jan. 11.
(3) comments
I suspect this is the highest grossing revenue season of the year for fitness facilities due to the fact many people buy memberships to shape up as part of a New Years resolution and also because the weather forces people indoors. I have personally purchased annual memberships as Christmas gifts in the past, but due to the COVID closures the guys I bought them for got hardly any use last year and I didn’t buy again. Supposedly being in good shape leads to less infections and better results. The gym industry is used to sanitizing mats, equipment and weights to prevent a variety of transmittable infections. Stop discriminating against them and let them open immediately.
The snake strikes again!
Republican or demoncrap, shutting the state down further is solving nothing. Masks don't work, and Inslee won't stop playing deity.
