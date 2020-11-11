OLYMPIA - Washington State Republican Senator Doug Erickson of Ferndale has proposed legislation that will end the state’s current vote-by-mail system. Erickson says the legislation would still allow people to request and mail-in absentee ballots, but most would have to be received by election day.
“The one thing everybody wants to get behind is having elections that we know the results of, we can trust; they are free and they are fair,” Erickson said.
The legislation would allow neighborhood polling places to open a couple of weeks before the election and on election day, which would be made a state holiday.
Erickson’s legislation would require voters to show a valid ID.
Unfortunately, there are people, there are active organizations that are actively going out there, harvesting ballots changing documents, flooding systems, registering people who may or may not exist.”
Under the proposal, voting machines would be required to create “paper trails”, third parties would be prevented from collecting ballots and voter-registration would end 14 days before an election?
What does the Constitution say about voting by mail?
That's a great idea and would be fair to all. Why would someone not want a trustworthy vote count?
We have a trustworthy vote count. We just have a bunch of Republican idiots who don't like the outcome, and so they make trouble.
Dumbest idea i heard all yr..why not work on real issues like opening bizness..homeless..health care..creating jobs
hand count them, with observers present. Nothing to do with p-c-s internet. this makes hunter & scorecard & all the rest of the crooked junk history. we voted just fine before all this high tec stuff.
These clown ass Republican law makers should think before they open their
This clown should resign and move to South Dakota and be with that DS govonor there. Two of a kind.
I have to admit that actually going to the polling place and pulling the lever showed your commitment to the electoral process.
Now you just get a ballot and pamphlet in the mail and there ya go, what happens after that.
The only people who don’t trust the election are republicans who lost.
