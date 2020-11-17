Virus Outbreak

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2020, file photo, a "Face masks required" sign is displayed at a shopping center in Schaumburg, Ill. States in the U.S. are renewing their push for more federal money to deal with the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak and to help them distribute a vaccine when one becomes widely available sometime in 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

 Nam Y. Huh

SEATTLE - The Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington shows grim prospects pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic in Washington state.

According to data released by IHME, the daily rate of COVID-19 deaths and infections are expected to triple by March of 2021.

Currently, Washington state is seeing a current daily death average of 9.61 people; but, by February 4, 2021, the daily death rate is projected to peak at nearly 62 people per day.

Today, daily infections in Washington fall just shy of 1,100, but by January of 2021, daily infections are predicted to peak just shy of 9,500.

Dr. Zaius
Dr. Zaius

Mathematicians at the Institute of Ape Science have developed a tool so you can know the current probability that you'll be exposed to someone sick with Covid-19, based on the size of the illicit gathering you're planning.

For example, here in Grant County, if you are in a gathering of 10 people, there's a 16% chance that there's a carrier amongst you. Just click on the county in the map and slide the scale to size of your group! You're welcome!

https://covid19risk.biosci.gatech.edu/

Desert Dweller
Desert Dweller

King county has almost as many deaths as the entire East side of the state.

Go figure.

Carlo's

I'm thinking influenza has been eradicated. Not one case reported so far. I'll bet OUR PRESIDENT did that.

Sagacious Lu

Because those people on the East Side have been told by their Qult leader that masks are for sissies, don't work, etc.. We could have done a lot better, but the worse sort of leadership has produced this. Washington is still doing a lot better than those freedom-lovin' North and South Dakotans, at about 1/1oth the rate.

JohnQPublic
JohnQPublic

Now, now. Over 250,000 Maggots voted for their grifter-in-chief in King County and rest assured, they are doing their part to combat the "hoax." By making it a reality.

