MOSES LAKE - The worth of a Washington potato has plummeted in 2020. Based in Moses Lake, the Washington State Potato Commission has released additional figures detailing the economic wounds inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, 165,000 acres of potatoes were planted; in 2020, only 145,000 acres of potatoes were sown, which is down 20,000 acres from the year prior. Prices for a 50 lb. carton of potatoes was $17.50 in 2019; right now, it’s $12.00.
“Carton prices are down 32% from last year mostly due to loss of restaurant and food service businesses,” Washington State Potato Executive Director Chris Voigt told iFIBER ONE News on Monday.
The overall loss endured by the Washington potato industry is just shy of $1 billion.
(1) comment
Good job, Inslee. You really crushed this industry, too.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.