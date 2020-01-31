OLYMPIA - State Senate Democrats will not be able sneak tax increases past you this year. After Democrats approved $26 billion in new taxes last year, Senate Republicans formed a Tax Watchdog Committee.
Sen. Steve O’Ban is a member.
“We will continue to highlight the majority party’s relentless taxation efforts,” said O’Ban.
The committee already has something to tell you about.
“The Democrats did a huge increase in the B&O tax for businesses,” said Washington Sen. Randy Becker.
Becker says the regressive business tax effects everything from health-care providers to housing services.
Watchdog Committee Member Sen. John Braun says the new tax isn’t needed.
“We have a billion dollars in additional revenue since we closed the (legislative) session in April of last year,” explained Braun.
Voters spoke clearly in last year’s election, using advisory votes to reject tax increases.
Sen. Phil Fortunato says that’s why the Tax Watchdog Committee’s work is so important.
“This B&O tax bill is our first alert,” said Fortunato. “Reimbursement rates for nursing homes haven’t kept up and they are struggling to stay open and looking for state assistance. So, what’s the solution to this problem? The majority is raising taxes on those same facilities. It’s shortsighted and emblematic of the problems with how the majority budgets. They create a problem, raise taxes to ‘fix it’ and leave taxpayers holding the bag.”
(15) comments
Sneaky is a good word for the Democratic party and there rubber stamping policy for anything that comes across the desk. There is a reason why Wa. has the 3rd highest gas tax in the country and is the 5th state in the nation with the highest homeless population, its not we the people its we the government.
Why would you describe something that they do openly and with pride as "sneaky"?
Openly and with Pride?
Try without informing anyone and putting it into practice.
I think we the people pay way too much in taxes for a bloated government. I think it's great that a check/balance by way of a watchdog has been formed. The fact that it was formed by Republicans follows the theme of WA government where the Democrats in power want to keep spending and wasting more and more of my money (which I disagree with).
Agreed. But why all this blathering on about "sneaking?" All they're doing is reporting a tax increase that was passed in an open session of WA government by the elected majority.
If I don't get a vote on a tax increase, but the legislature passes it without the will of the people they represent, I believe that's taxation without representation. In other words, we the people didn't get a say in it. Hence, being 'sneaky' by way of not being transparent.
Bingo!!
Give that man a cigar! Better make it bubble gum cigar or I'll probably get in trouble
Well it will be nice to know when we are being stabbed in the back, rather than just beginning to bleed and wondering what happened.
Can you explain how anything that was done was "sneaky?" I'm pretty sure they just said "We're the majority, and we want this, and we're going to vote it in." Can you let me know how the Democrats hid any information?
Agreed. Last November's ballot contained numerous tax repeal votes, none of which I recall ever going into effect by way of 2019 voting by 'We, the People."
As long as you're changing the headline repeatedly to make it sound less partisan, how about you work on that first line, and adding a byline? No half-measures.
Partisan nonsense. Might as well be reading "The Daily Caller" or Breitbart.
But I appreciate the change of.the headline, Mr. Goggins.
You would not understand economics under any title!
Democrats want to increase spending on mental health and education. Their budget specifies those increases, and unlike many Republican budgets I've seen, it actually specifies ways to pay for them. Businesses in Washington and people making large amounts of money will be asked to pay more. Different priorities than yours, but still a valid economic model. There was nothing "sneaky" about what they did. They passed a budget in an open session of Congress.
