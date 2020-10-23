Immigrants in Washington who didn’t qualify for CARES Act assistance or unemployment insurance are now entitled to personal grants through the state’s new COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund. Those who apply will receive one-time direct payment of $1,000 per individual and $3,000 per family if they meet the criteria. The money is being awarded the Washington State Department of Commerce.
Applicants must meet ALL requirements below:
- Be 18 years old or older AND
- Reside in Washington state AND
- Have experienced hardship due to the pandemic AND
- Did not receive a federal CARES Act Economic Impact Payment (also known as a “coronavirus stimulus check”) due to immigration status AND
- Are not eligible for unemployment insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic due to immigration status.
Officials say applying and being granted funds will not prevent a person from getting a green card or visa in the future. Information will not be shared with other government agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Information about the fund does not state whether illegal migrants are disqualified from receiving the fund.
The state encourages eligible applicants to apply by Dec. 6, 2020 at https://www.immigrantreliefwa.org/
(21) comments
Well the government has been paying them to break the law all along, so no surprise that they would subsidize more illegal activity.
The illegal immigration issue would fix itself with nationwide E-verify.
Maggots: You do not get to bawl and whine about Inslee spending some of Seattle's money to help "immigrants" in a difficult economic time.
That's because your paltry contribution to the state's tax rolls is so inconsequential it's common knowledge (among the intelligent) that Maggot Counties are net state revenue leeches.
Just like the "Red States" are federal revenue leeches. Your "lifestyle choice" is subsidized by the work of people you complain about. Know what? Those "immigrants" will probably be grateful.
@hey suckers and losers for Trump.. If Eastern Washington is so "inconsequential" then why the hardline stance to keep us part of Western Washington?? Why not let us go and become our own state ?? Inslee is against it, Democrats are against it, Seattle is against it.. Why is that so if we are so "inconsequential"???
Besides the obvious -- smart people don't waste time on crackpots -- it takes an act of Congress, both chambers, and a presidential signature to do what domestic terrorist Matt Shea and other loonies propose. This brings up the issue -- more Senators for another Maggot State, with a crap economy like Idaho's or Alabama's. Cool! Except . . .
Did you know that California wants to split into SEVEN states? How about 14 Feinsteins and Pelosis in the Senate? There goes "minority rule" or gaming the Electoral College to elect people like King Maggot. Texas' charter says they can split into five states, but it doesn't happen because -- again -- Texas is mostly a sh*thole supported by liberal cities, and splitting doesn't yield a net win for Maggotry.
The underlying reason behind Washington's Liberty crackpots is Civil War. You see, in the decades leading up to that conflict, when new states were being admitted, there was extreme conflict over the "balance of power" in the federal chambers. Libertarian anarchists would like to start another go-round. Smart people (and the mega-rich) aren't going to let that happen.
How much of our money is he giving away this time?
What about landlords who can't evict or collect rent? I guess they go pound sand...
Unbelievable that money taxed from hard working people is going to be granted to those who did not get a stimulus check or unemployment meaning they are either working illegally for cash under the table or not working at all?
When and where have you ever seen a Mexican begging for money on stratford? Or pitching tents on the streets? Please tell me?
When you get everything for free, there’s no need to beg.
Immigrants do work hard. The people that come from El Salvador they laugh at the white people when they see them working slow because there lazy. Now that you guys don’t have slaves immigrants have to do the work for you guys.
I love this state, and I used to be able to tolerate Democrat Governors until the boot licking socialist Inslee was voted in.
This state had a huge budget surplus when he took the job, now Washington is in financial ruin and he is furloughing citizens and giving money to people who shouldnt be here. WAKE UP moderate dems, vote this piece of shit OUT!
People who should be here? Takes a lot of nerve to say something that bold
It really doesn’t.
E-verify nationwide, illegals will self deport
ROFL.. If this isn't Idiot Inslee courting (or buying) the Hispanic Vote with "Free Money" I don't know what is.. Where did this program even come from??
Don't spend the money on hard working cashiers and other businesses that are open.. Yeah give it away to people here illegally to buy votes.. Can this get any funnier??
True, they should not be providing our tax dollars to this group of people. But I doubt very much they are getting monies for Inslee to buy votes . Seriously doubt that they are able to vote legally. The whole idea of this was never approved by majority of those who are legal.
@wash girl.. While illegals cannot vote legally they have LOTS of legal children, friends, and families.. It's called buying goodwill..
Are you f-ing kidding me? So an illegal who only resides in this state for 6 months out of year can receive more money than an honest tax-paying citizen? If they dont qualify for the CARES act, that means they dont pay taxes! Add a little welfare, free public schools and food stamps, state funded medical benefits, and what does all this equal? Our money WASTED by our current Democratic Leadership! Oh don't forget, you just PAID for it with your "Taxes", and you will never see a single penny of this so-called "Stimulus". Besides, I dont ever remember voting on this "Relief Package" in the last 4 years. CULP for Governor!
INSLEE2020❄️❄️
They do pay taxes you really think that the government is that stupid to not take some of their money. If your illegal or legal your still obligated to pay hospital or medical expenses.
If you are not here legally you darn sure are not an immigrant and as far as I'm concerned you need to go back to where ever you came from regardless of what Governor Zero says or his Socialist Liberal Democrats taking up office space in Olympia ! You are not entitled to our tax dollars.
Well hop on the fucking boat that you came on from and get the fuck out of my natives land
