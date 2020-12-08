OLYMPIA - Washington’s shutdown of restaurants, gyms, and travel will continue past Dec. 14.
On Tuesday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced that the strict coronavirus restrictions imposed in mid-November, with an initial end date of Dec. 14, will be extended to Jan. 4, 2021.
Inslee says none of the restrictions have changed and none will be added.
The governor cited the coronavirus case rate increase as the reason for the extension.
As for unemployment benefits, Inslee says the stalemate over virus relief must end and that if congress doesn’t act by Christmas, Washington state will extend its pandemic unemployment by at least one month. As of right now, pandemic unemployment relief is expected to end Dec. 26. Inslee says, with the blessing of legislative leaders, he’ll be able to implement an extension without having to call for a special legislative session.
The following details the restrictions imposed by the current COVID-19 rules for Washington State:
1. Indoor Social Gatherings with people from outside your household are prohibited unless they (a) quarantine for fourteen days (14) prior to the social gathering; or (b) quarantine for seven (7) days prior to the social gathering and receive a negative COVID19 test result no more than 48-hours prior to the gathering. A household is defined as individuals residing in the same domicile.
2. Outdoor Social Gatherings shall be limited to five (5) people from outside your household.
3. Restaurants and Bars are closed for indoor dine-in service. Outdoor dining and to-go service are permitted, provided that all outdoor dining must comply with the requirements of the Outdoor Dining Guidance. Table size for outdoor dining is limited to a maximum of five (5) people. These modified restaurant and bar restrictions go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
4. Fitness Facilities and Gyms are closed for indoor operations. Outdoor fitness classes are permitted but are subject to and limited by the outdoor social gathering restriction listed above.
5. Bowling Centers are closed for indoor service.
6. Miscellaneous Venues: All retail activities and business meetings are prohibited. Only professional training and testing that cannot be performed remotely, as well as all court and judicial branch-related proceedings, are allowed. Occupancy in each meeting room is limited to 25 percent of indoor occupancy limits or 100 people, whichever is fewer.
▪ Miscellaneous venues include: convention/conference centers, designated meeting spaces in a hotel, events centers, fairgrounds, sporting arenas, nonprofit establishment, or a substantially similar venue.
7. Movie Theaters are closed for indoor service. Drive-in movie theaters are permitted and must continue to follow current drive-in movie theater guidance.
8. Museums/Zoos/Aquariums are closed for indoor service.
9. Real Estate: Open houses are prohibited.
10. Wedding and Funerals: Ceremonies are limited to a total of no more than 30 people. Indoor receptions, wakes, or similar gatherings in conjunction with such ceremonies are prohibited.
11. In-Store Retail shall be limited to 25 percent of indoor occupancy limits, and common/congregate seating areas and indoor dining facilities such as food courts are closed.
12. Religious Services are limited to 25 percent of indoor occupancy limits, or no more than 200 people, whichever is fewer. Congregation members/attendees must wear facial coverings at all times and congregation singing is prohibited. No choir, band, or ensemble shall perform during the service. Vocal or instrumental soloists are permitted to perform, and vocal soloists may have a single accompanist. Outdoor services must follow the Outdoor Dining Guidance, found here, applicable to the structure or facility.
13. Professional Services are required to mandate that employees work from home when possible and close offices to the public if possible. Any office that must remain open must limit occupancy to 25 percent of indoor occupancy limits.
14. Personal Services are limited to 25 percent of indoor occupancy limits.
▪ Personal service providers include: cosmetologists, cosmetology testing, hairstylists, barbers, estheticians, master estheticians, manicurists, nail salon workers, electrologists, permanent makeup artists, tanning salons, and tattoo artists.
15. Long-term Care Facilities: Outdoor visits are permitted. Indoor visits are prohibited, but individual exceptions for an essential support person or end-of-life care are permitted.
These restrictions are also extended to the facilities in Proclamation 20-74, et seq. All other provisions of Proclamations 20-66, et seq., and 20-74, et seq., including all preliminary criteria to allow any visitors, remain in effect.
16. Youth and Adult Sporting Activities: Indoor activities and all contests and games are prohibited. Outdoor activities shall be limited to intra-team practices only, with facial coverings required for all coaches, volunteers and athletes at all times.
I saw that coming as soon as he imposed it that was writing on the wall there sieg heil sieg heil they're just trying to put a kibosh on all of holiday events no secret there
its no secret, Magat, that our hospitals are overrun, the staff is stretched thin and exhausted, and its time to do whatever is necessary to protect the system from complete collapse. Try giving a shit about someone besides yourself.
16 people hospitalized with chinese flu in Grant co.
The really funny part is that this idiot actually thinks it will stop the virus from spreading.
It's a virus, it won't obey his rules. It's a virus and it is loose in the population, your personal hygiene and attention to your situation are the only things that will keep you from getting infected.
Gee, do you think people who don't have any income can afford hand sanitizer and all the other good stuff they need?
Say what was that definition of insanity again?
Are you too stupid or drunk to remember how we crushed the spread in April?
Doesn't look very crushed to me
When you're governor gets his "science' from the climate change crowd....
The "climate change crowd." You mean climatologists who are experts in the field? Would you rather he get his "science" from the "MyPillow.com" guy?
lol awesome
The nicest word I can think about right now is "female dog"
You looking in the mirror again while making your commets. You clown.[thumbdown]
...wear a mask and be kind along the way. Remember your own words?
In the picture, I see a stupid, confused look as if the question, "What is 9 + 17?" was just asked.
What a jerk!
Not to be out-stupid-ed by California, the enfeebled WA governor doubled down on your fears.
