In addition to installing sneeze guards, overnight cleanings, and using wipes and sprayers for carts, Walmart will be checking the health of all employees at the start of each shift.
On Tuesday, the company stated that it will take the temperature of all of its associates as they report to work in stores, clubs and facilities. All stores will soon have the capability to check temperatures using infrared thermometers within the next few weeks.
Any associate with a temperature of 100 degrees will be paid for reporting to work and asked to return home and seek necessary medical treatment. Employees will not be allowed back to work until they are fever-free for at least three days.
Walmart says it will also make masks and gloves available to employees who want to wear them.
