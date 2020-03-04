RIVERSIDE — Law enforcement officers shot a man in northeastern Washington while trying to arrest him on Tuesday, according to the Okanogan County Sheriff.
At about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday deputies and Omak police officers went to Riverside to arrest a man wanted on felony warrants, Sheriff Tony Hawley said.
The deputies and officers shot the man while trying to arrest him, Hawley said. The sheriff did not give the man’s condition or say what specifically led to the shooting, and no other details have been released.
The sheriff says the North Central Washington Special investigations Unit will investigate the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.