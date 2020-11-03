LINCOLN COUNTY - A Warden woman with multiple warrants was arrested Halloween night after leaving the scene of a crash in Lincoln County. It was her 26th time being arrested.
Lincoln County deputies were called to a one-car crash at state Route 2 and Bennett Road North where they located an unoccupied vehicle that had hit a guardrail head-on, according to the sheriff’s office.
Another driver flagged the deputies down and said a woman had been jumping in traffic and trying to get a ride to Moses Lake before she took off running.
“The wrecked vehicle had a strong odor of marijuana,” the sheriff’s office stated. The deputies then responded to a home on Bennett Road where a woman was inside with the homeowners. The woman, identified as Jasmine Hernandez, was reportedly bleeding and said she could not remember who she was and appeared under the influence of marijuana.
Hernandez claimed she had not been driving but deputies say there was no evidence of anyone else in the wrecked vehicle.
Hernandez had outstanding warrants for burglary and domestic violence assault and was also on probation with the Department of Corrections.
Deputies also reportedly found a loaded pistol Hernandez had left behind at the residence before she was taken to the hospital.
At the hospital, Hernandez allegedly had removed a small bag of what appeared to be meth from her groin area and was trying to conceal the bag by sweeping its contents on the hospital floor, according to the sheriff’s office.
Hernandez was treated at the hospital before being booked into jail for unlawful possession of a firearm. Charges will also be forwarded to the prosecutors office for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of meth. Deputies reportedly found a drug kit and 50 grams of marijuana in the woman’s purse.
Sounds like maybe it was her upbringing or PDST from the orange man dictator.
Our courts need to hold people accountable. The police should not have to arrest an individual over and over again.
I am sure Biden will.
Some people just need to be locked up and not let out!
