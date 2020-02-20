Front runners in this year’s basketball playoff race are starting to take form now that the regular season is over. This week, district tournaments across all local leagues will take place this week to determine who’s in the regionals and who’s out. If you’re curious about how your team did, the following are the league win-loss records and overall win-loss records for local teams during the 2020 basketball season.
Boys Basketball
Team League W-L Overall W-L
Wenatchee 7-5 12-9
Eastmont 9-3 13-6
Moses Lake 2-10 4-16
Ephrata 13-5 15-7
Othello 4-15 4-18
Quincy 1-17 1-19
Moses Lake
Christian 4-6 7-9
Wilson Creek 0-10 2-13
Soap Lake 0-16 1-19
Cashmere 12-0 18-3
Cascade 4-12 4-16
Royal 9-3 13-10
Wahluke 5-10 10-13
Warden 5-7 8-13
Connell 2-10 5-15
Girls Basketball
Team League W-L Overall W-L
Wenathcee 3-9 5-15
Eastmont 1-11 3-16
Moses Lake 11-1 17-3
Ephrata 7-11 8-13
Othello 1-17 1-19
Quincy 2-16 4-16
Moses Lake
Christian 11-1 14-6
Wilson Creek 6-6 10-7
Soap Lake 1-15 1-19
Cashmere 12-0 21-0
Cascade 0-13 1-19
Warden 12-0 22-0
Royal 8-4 13-9
Wahluke 0-12 0-20
Connell 10-2 19-4
For district game times, go to www.wiaa.com
