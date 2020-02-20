n

Front runners in this year’s basketball playoff race are starting to take form now that the regular season is over. This week, district tournaments across all local leagues will take place this week to determine who’s in the regionals and who’s out. If you’re curious about how your team did, the following are the league win-loss records and overall win-loss records for local teams during the 2020 basketball season.

Boys Basketball

 

Team                     League W-L     Overall W-L

Wenatchee           7-5                    12-9

Eastmont               9-3                    13-6      

Moses Lake           2-10                  4-16

Ephrata                  13-5                  15-7

Othello                   4-15                  4-18

Quincy                    1-17                  1-19

Moses Lake

Christian                 4-6                     7-9

Wilson Creek         0-10                   2-13

Soap Lake               0-16                   1-19

Cashmere               12-0                   18-3

Cascade                   4-12                   4-16

Royal                        9-3                     13-10

Wahluke                  5-10                   10-13

Warden                    5-7                      8-13

Connell                     2-10                    5-15

Girls Basketball

 

Team                     League W-L     Overall W-L

 

Wenathcee                 3-9                 5-15

Eastmont                     1-11               3-16

Moses Lake                 11-1               17-3

Ephrata                        7-11               8-13

Othello                         1-17               1-19   

Quincy                          2-16               4-16

Moses Lake

Christian                       11-1               14-6 

Wilson Creek                6-6                 10-7

Soap Lake                      1-15               1-19

Cashmere                      12-0                21-0

Cascade                          0-13               1-19

Warden                          12-0                22-0

Royal                               8-4                  13-9

Wahluke                         0-12               0-20

Connell                            10-2               19-4

For district game times, go to www.wiaa.com

