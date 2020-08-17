WARDEN - A Warden-area man is facing a federal drug charge in connection to Moses Lake police investigation.
Erik Velazquez Gumesindo, 41, is charged in U.S. District Court in Spokane with possession with intent to distribute heroin following his Aug. 4 arrest.
According to federal court records, Moses Lake police Street Crimes detectives had been investigating Velazquez Gumesindo for about eight months and had obtained search warrants for a property along state Route 170 near Warden.
Local law enforcement, assisted by U.S. Border Patrol and ATF agents, executed the search warrants on Aug. 4. Velazquez Gumesindo was seen leaving the SR 170 residence in a black pickup truck, which was stopped by police at the intersection of Wheeler Road and Road Q Northeast. Police allegedly found about three ounces of heroin, individually packaged, on the passenger seat of the truck, along with a half-pound of heroin in a satchel-type bag, according to court records.
During a search of the residence, police reportedly seized another two pounds of heroin, more than $42,000 in cash, two firearms, and four vehicles reportedly used to distribute drugs.
(4) comments
Except for this dudes age, this is a better song.--- youtube- alice cooper- give the kid a break. the lyric- he cast his pearls before slime, and thats good enough for me----perfect fitment, like the gears in a rolex watch--lol.
Since it's a federal beef, he may actually do some time.. That way, our dimwiited superior "judges" can't find some to give him "time served"... Still waiting for Ifiber to confirm whether this fine gentleman was an undocumented "visitor" to our fine country..Course, in line with the I=5 morons, I fiber will NEVER disclose that...
What does him being legal or illegal have anything to do with anything. The fact is he and every other drug dealer wouldn't be selling drugs if all us Americans weren't buying them. The sad thing is people like him will actually do prison time while the doctors and creators of of legal drugs which are how our people get hooked on heroin will never do a day in prison.
Perfect, what that song "Whiskey for my men, beer for my horses"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.