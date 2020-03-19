WARDEN - An Oregon man is in jail after a high-speed chase that ended in a crash early Thursday morning near Warden.
Grant County deputies responded about 3:45 a.m. to the 21900 block of Road 3 Southeast for a possible burglary and theft of ATVs. Deputies say a string of similar crimes had recently been reported in the Warden area.
As deputies arrived, the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old John B. Buehler, fled in a vehicle, reportedly nearly colliding with a deputy’s patrol vehicle in the process, according to the sheriff’s office.
Buehler reportedly continued at a high rate of speed before crashing on the Lind-Warden Road and running from the vehicle.
Deputies chased the suspect on foot for about 200 yards before catching up to Buehler along the John Wayne Trail.
Buehler was booked into Grant County Jail for felony eluding, with additional charges pending.
(3) comments
And why wasn't he shot for trying to run down a deputy with his car? Buehler?...Buehler?...Buehler?...
Rule #1: Cardio
Lol!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.