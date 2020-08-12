WARDEN - The health district has confirmed the 13th COVID-19 death in Grant County.
The individual was a Warden man in his 40s who died from COVID-19 complications in his home. The man had an underlying health condition that put him at a higher risk for severe complications of the virus. The death is the youngest of the 13 virus deaths in Grant County.
“In the course of two weeks, GCHD has reported the deaths of five COVID-19 positive patients who died due to complications of the virus,” Grant County Health District Administrator Theresa Adkinson stated.
The health district has been delaying the announcement of COVID-19 deaths to verify COVID-19 is listed as a cause of death on the death certificate to ensure deaths not attributed to COVID-19 are not reported. All virus deaths in Grant County have been confirmed COVID-19 associated and were verified with the death certificate, testing and other case information.
Grant County has also surpassed 1,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases during the pandemic as another 27 cases were confirmed on Wednesday.
The cases include residents in Ephrata, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Warden and Royal City, according to the health district.
Current hospitalizations and recovered cases were not updated on Wednesday.
Grant County business leaders, elected officials and health district administrator met with Governor’s Office on Wednesday to discuss the continued surge of virus cases in the county.
“The group of leaders discussed how we as a resilient community can reduce the spread of COVID to prevent further closing of businesses, schools and our economy,” health district officials stated.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 132 (+6)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 6
- Mattawa: 325
- Moses Lake: 475 (+5)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 22 (+1)
- Quincy: 408 (+12)
- Royal City: 122 (+1)
- Soap Lake: 33
- Warden: 97 (+1)
- Wilson Creek: 3
(1) comment
May God rest his soul.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.