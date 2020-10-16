WARDEN - Warden School District students will begin returning to the classroom Oct. 26 in a hybrid learning model.
The Warden school board on Thursday approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the district and the Washington Education Association.
As part of the district’s reopening plan, grades pre-K through five will go to a hybrid learning model beginning Oct. 26 and grades six through 12 will return to the classroom part-time on Nov. 9.
Under the hybrid model, grades K-5 will alternate in-person and virtual learning, with Wednesday’s remaining full remote learning to allow for disinfecting of the district facilities. Middle and high school students will have four classes with cohorts alternating between in person and remote learning.
