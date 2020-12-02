OLYMPIA - A group of Republic state senators, including Moses Lake’s Judy Warnick, are urging Gov. Jay Inslee to ease restrictions on fitness centers and youth sports.
In a letter to the governor’s office, Warnick and 10 other state senators voiced support for the Washington Fitness Alliance (WFA), which also sent a letter to Inslee to make a case as to why its members should continue to operate.
“As the new statewide restrictions have been implemented, we have heard from citizens who operate or take part in fitness centers and youth and adult sports programs. The new restrictions on these two categories of economic and community activity pose a risk not only to thousands of small businesses across Washington state but also the health and well-being of Washingtonians,” senators wrote.
The group of state senators also noted that, according to the state Department of Health, the arts, entertainment, and recreation sector as a whole account for less than one percent of the confirmed COVID-19 cases.
“I believe we can keep our communities safe from the risks posed by COVID while encouraging healthy and active lifestyles,” Warnick said. “I think we need to be nimble and focused on what data is telling us. Closing down activities that are good for people’s physical and emotional wellbeing doesn’t align with the facts. The nature of these activities makes it more compelling that they remain operational during this time. Our businesses and communities are constantly adapting and have the best interests of their patrons at heart. They are acting to stem the spread of the virus while contributing to a healthy population.”
The state senators also voiced concern about the closure of youth and adult sports programs as a result of the state’s restrictions implemented in November.
“No doubt, we need to do what we can to stop the spread of this virus,” the senators wrote. “At the same time, we need to make sure we are not doing more harm than good to the health of our population. Fitness centers and youth and adult sports have a unique ability to limit participation, maintain distances, and follow CDC guidelines to limit the spread. We ask that you (Inslee) amend the new statewide restrictions to allow fitness centers and gyms, as well as youth and adult sports, to resume.”
There's a record number, huh? Sure, since time is moving forward numbers are going to increase to "record numbers". That's the nature of exponential growth of a virus through a population, just like your average influenza strains. However, data from the WA DOH doesn't necessarily support your claims fully.
Here are some facts for you to digest:
1. Yes, hospitalizations are up. However, the highest number of hospitalizations occurred on 11/23, and it was only 105 people (out of ~7.6 million people). 0.0014% of the population is hospitalized due to COVID, with some hospitals and clinics in dire financial situations due to lack of business.
2. Yes, total deaths are going up. However, the highest daily death count in recent history occurred on 11/4 at 16 people. This is far lower than the all time highest daily death count which occurred on 3/23 with 34 people.
3. The alleged case fatality rate is 0.92% for all demographic groups in Grant County. Since I started tracking it, this number has remained fairly consistent, never exceeding 1%.
4. The case fatality rate for those under the age of 60 in WA state is 0.19% (in 0-60 demographic there have been 260 deaths in 139,291 confirmed cases to date).
5. 50.23% of COVID deaths to date in WA are people over the age of 80. While this is tragic and we should take measures to protect these people, it is important to note that the average life expectancy for a WA resident is 80.4 years. Statistically, logically, and by definition this group is at an above average risk of dying from anything- let alone contracting COVID. It should be blatantly obvious that COVID by itself does not kill these people per se, but rather the combination of serious pre-existing diseases and COVID combined (straw breaking camel's back, as they say).
I do find it hilarious that you call Republicans "morons", but you haven't yet mastered capitalization, grammar, and punctuation yet. Somewhere I read something about glass houses and rocks, but I forget the rest because I guess I'm a moron.
