SEATTLE — While the state struggles to bolster its vaccination distribution efforts, the Washington Department of Health on Tuesday began reporting its most updated vaccination numbers on its online COVID-19 data dashboard.
The dashboard, launched months ago, provides daily updates on the state’s latest number of COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations, tests and other information. On Tuesday evening, vaccination data was added to the list.
As of Monday night, 294,386 doses had been given statewide. Across central Washington, 551 doses have been given in Adams County; 6,030 does in Chelan County; 74 in Douglas County; 2,122 doses in Grant County; and 2,034 in Okanogan County, according to the Department of Health.
The state has averaged 14,064 doses per day over the past week. The state’s goal is to reach 45,000 vaccine doses per day, Gov. Jay Inslee said Monday, promising to add new vaccination sites, mobilize thousands of workers and make everyone 65 and over immediately eligible.
The dashboard also reported more than 607,000 doses have been delivered to state health care providers and nearly 89,000 doses have been delivered for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s long-term care vaccination program. About 42% of the delivered doses have been administered, officials said.