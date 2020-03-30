OLYMPIA - The state Department of Licensing is temporarily closing all driver licensing offices beginning Tuesday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The safety and health of both employees and customers is paramount,” stated Teresa Berntsen, director of the Department of Licensing. Sanitation products continue to be difficult to purchase and ensuring appropriate social distancing during the in person transactions is difficult. We appreciate patience and understanding as the Department of Licensing does its part to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Due to the office closures, most Washington residents are now eligible to renew their licenses, identification cards and vehicle registration online at https://www.dol.wa.gov/. Many rules have also been relaxed to accommodate online services. Anyone under the age of 24 or over 70 can renew online for the next 30 days, or longer if deemed necessary. The Department of Licensing is also suspending the requirement to visit a licensing office every other renewal.
Mail-in options are also available for vehicle registration, original title transactions and license renewal.
