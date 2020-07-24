EPHRATA - The Washington Education Association (WEA) is calling for Gov. Jay Inslee to have all schools open remotely in the fall.
In a statement on Thursday, the WEA says it cannot support a return to the classroom for in-person instruction this fall.
“As the number of new COVID-19 cases continue to grow across Washington, we are sadly faced with a choice between two bad options — either return to school and put our educators, students, and community at risk or return to a distance learning and virtual instruction model. We know that in-person teaching and learning is best for both students and educators and educators want nothing more than to get back to into schools with our students. The reality is that, with very few exceptions, we are nowhere close to containing the spread of this virus and nowhere close to being able to guarantee the health and safety of our students, educators, families and communities.”
Statewide, more than 120,000 public educators are in school buildings each school day, and nearly one in five are over age 60 and many have underlying health conditions, according to the WEA.
“If we proceed with opening schools for in-person learning while the number of cases continues to grow, some students, educators, and family members will contract the virus,” WEA officials stated. “Some will recover, some will have long-lasting health complications. And some will die. These are the facts and they cannot be denied.”
WEA representatives say school districts should spend the time between now and the start of the school year to prepare for online learning.
“All school district’s this year, including those who will provide their learning online, will need to have weekly schedules for each student, daily engagement or assigned work for each student, and requirements for daily attendance,” State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said Thursday.
Reykdal added for districts that go full remote learning in the fall, plans will need to be in place to identify child care options for families that don’t have the option to stay home with their child, address gaps in connectivity and technology, continue to provide school meals, and determine which students need additional intensive learning support.
@ opinc
Delete "India" as last word of post makes more sense
@opincross
Many people in other countries were only allowed to go to stores for certain time frames, masks were required, testing more available, and tracing was close to perfected. Now Im simply talking numbers getting better or worse. Numbers are from endcoronavirus.org and as up to date as possible. First # is current cases....second # new cases today
China 85,000 now----94 new today
Germany 196,764-----392
France 216,000-----719
Canada 106,953---'----333
United Kingdom------285,764------376
Italy-----‐---------------'--245,000-------218
UNITED STATES 4 million-----70,000
Scary numbers and I agree with you about government mismanagement
India
vietnam-- zero deaths-something like 450-500 cases. no idea what the population is there. gotta wonder huh?
@GRM.. So without arguing -- the numbers you are posting are skewed due to the population size of each country. You need to look at numbers PER X (usually per 100,000). When you look at charts that show true numbers the US's numbers are about the same if not lower than other countries. And of course you can't TRust ANYTHING China puts out. They can't even be trusted to make a Dog Biscuit for crying out loud.
EVERY country that had better results in slowing the virus had one thing in common (and it wasn't Masks).. It was TESTING!!
But I take a much more Swedish stance on this subject (interesting read -- https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-06-28/sweden-s-covid-expert-says-the-world-still-doesn-t-understand ) We just don't know and this Virus is going to run it's course (whatever that may be) and what are you going to do about it?? Personally, I think the "cures" are worse than the ailments.. Massive unemployment, TRILLIONS in debt, 36 Million people at risk of being evicted from their homes because they can't pay their rent, people being shot because of a mask, and the loss of an extremely strong economy with record low unemployment.. Why??
Well said "Getrealman." Very true.
It really is up to each one of us to stop this. Eventually I hope that the community figures this out and understands that we can end this with a few simple acts. If not things will continue down the path of not opening and more restrictions.
Lets do this Grant County and help educate others on the importance of each individual doing there part.
Yup sounds about right....Colleges are going on line instruction as well. You dont have to like it but you better get one singular thing through your heads.....schools, bars, restaurants, movie theatres, sports, and the like will not be put back in motion until people take this serious and we get the covid cases down.
Other countries have had stricter measures and they are much better off. In fact, we arent even allowed in Europe or Canada because THEY DONT WANT US THERE.
So you can get all pissed off and point fingers at Inslee or whatever organization you want to blame but until the Divided States once again can find a way to become the United States again we will be stuck at home wishing for normal life to return.
The truth is this ones on us people because in the immortal words of Smoky the Bear.....only you can prevent forest fires or Covid, something like that.....
@GRM.. Care to name what countries had stricter measures?? And they are better off how again?? Some Countries were better prepared and better equipped to handle testing and isolation but that has more to do with the Bureaucracy of a Lame Duck Government who has shown time and time again they are incapable of accomplishing anything ..
Can you imagine this Lame Duck Government being in charge of ANYTHING like they are trying to be?? It would cost 100 times more and NEVER get accomplished if this Government was in charge..
I guess the virus isn't a hoax? Turns out it doesn't magically go away? All these "embers" are really human beings with families who love them? Wow, who knew!
Anyone with a brain and a soul, that's who. "Conservatives" hitched their wagon to a madman who is OWNED by the Russians and will do ANYTHING to get re-elected. Even lead his own people into a disaster that could have been minimized, very easily.
Republicans across the country made this bed. "Lie" in it. And kiss the Senate good bye too while you are at it!
This point again? No one said it’s a hoax, Mr Late to the Party. Saying this isn’t worth shutting the country down for. You knew how easy this virus was to shut down and didn’t tell anyone? What gift of foresight you must have. Greatest economy in history and lowest employment in history. Achieved in 3 years. Why are you trying to bite the hand that feeds you for free every month, I’m sure?
But you said it would magically go away if Biden was elected. Wouldn't that imply that it's a hoax?
The lockdowns will, for sure. The hoax is the potency that is being portrayed and the fear mongering.
Wait, so now it's those popular lockdowns that are going to go away and not the virus as you said before? This is like juggling jello.
Masks, Cheb, Masks. Trump shut down the Republican Convention, that is all. What did you say about nitpicking? It’s ok, that’s your style, annoying as it is. I still forgive you.
The virus will remain as deadly as a bee sting.
@JBC: Can you please tell me what cereal box your decoder ring comes from? So far you've said "Guarantee if Biden wins, the virus will magically disappear within a month and things will reopen." And then you said that you didn't mean the virus, but you meant the lockdowns, and then you said that you actually meant the masks. So virus=lockdown=mask? Is this like the new Metric system? Is it nitpicking to point out that you change the terms of your argument every time you're successfully challenged? And hyperbole aside, the virus is far more deadly than a bee sting. Or a troll post.
Yeah Cheb, this is an opinion site. I said I guarantee, as an opinion, not as fact. I appreciate that you hang in every word I say though, means a lot. All this ranting and raving from you because I threw an opinion out there that started with “I guarantee”. Thanks dude, I’m glad I’m taken seriously. You, not so much.
@JBC: " I said I guarantee, as an opinion, not as fact." And you wonder why I sometimes don't respond. A "guarantee" is by definition factual. And you're using it to mean "guess" or "wish." I'm done for the evening. Sparring with a weasel is not much fun.
Hyperbole, Chub. Back to your Don Lemon and “facts”.
Hyperbole works with comparatives. It doesn't work with superlatives because you can't exaggerate a superlative. Well, you can't attempt to exaggerate a superlative without looking like an idiot.
Chub, you think government is a verb.
I feel sorry for you kid...I really do...living triggered all the time because of one man...sticks and stones..lollllll.....that's me laughing at you lolllllll...again...I can't stop seriously lolllll
WEA is making some bad choices here.....I suppose they support teacher pay increases due to the stress of planing on line classes. The School District best not even think of floating a Bond Issue until the children get back to a decent education.
The WEA was dead set against Home Schooling and now they are supporting it. Nothing but a bunch of Leftist Hypocrites
There's a difference between home schooling and online education from qualified educators.
The difference between home schooling and online education??
Yeah that's like the difference between SELF checkout and checker.. Still get the same items, still pay the same amount, still stand in line..
Oh wait a minute.. What's the difference between online learning and staying at home schooling again?? NAAAADDDDDAAAAA.. Except home schooling actually give books and a curriculum to follow and the "qualified educators" are out of their league trying to design a online education program..
Can this get ANYYYY funnier??
I wonder if WEA and the teachers themselves would support a full scale LAY OFF??
So the corrupt, socialist WEA wants the kids who are the least at risk in the world to suffer.
Silly Carlo's.
Its not just the kids at school.
Screw the WEA. They are the union that represents teachers greed and protect poor performance.
PS. there aren't 120,000 at the school EVERY day. You forgot to exclude every weekend, bank holiday, regular holiday, winter and spring breaks, and 12 weeks of vacation during the summer. That equates to about 180 days of time at school. Or, less than half the year.
