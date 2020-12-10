The Washington Hospitality Association predicts that 45% of full-service restaurants in the state will close by the end of 2021. So far this year, nearly 3,000 restaurants across the state have closed their doors for good. Most those shuttered restaurants are independently owned.
Based data provided by the hospitality industry, the following shows the number of restaurants that have closed by county in north central Washington.
Adams County: 6
Chelan County: 36
Douglas County: 10
Grant County: 25
Kittitas County: 12
Okanogan County: 20
Statewide, restaurant sales were down 37% year-over-year in October.
Culinary icon Chico’s Pizza in Moses Lake is feeling the effects of the pandemic. iFIBER ONE News spoke to the pizza parlor’s owner Mitch Zornes who says, despite his restaurant’s popularity, he continues to lose money every month.
“If things continue as they are currently, I could stay in business most of 2021,” Zornes told iFIBER ONE News. "I find it almost impossible to plan ahead because we don't know how long things will be like this. I think it'll change how people view going out to eat even after everything is back to normal."
(9) comments
i feel there pain but lots of people unemployed.. Im lucky if i can eat out once a week in support but I'm only one person
Look on the upside. Maybe people will start staying home and having home cooked healthy meals. And get rid of all that extra fat that most of you have.
should cut funding from Washington's politicians to help the communities in the state. they shouldn't be getting paid more when the rest of us are stuck struggling cause they don't know how to properly run a state let alone a business. Inslee if your butt buddies are here go tell him he is the biggest POS in our state and should resign
If you could keep from viewing this thru a partisan lens and got your news from multiple sources you could admit neither political party has the answer to this horrendous virus. But. Hey. I'm sure you don't expect the government to solve your problems. Just helps to blame the other guy. Right?
When restaurants take my health and the health of family seriously, I will be back. Letting employees with COVID-19 fall through the cracks doesn’t sit well with me.
explain how its the restaurants fault for a employee to not come forward with the symptoms. it should be the workers fault for going into work while feeling ill. or maybe should blame yourself for going out to eat at the restaurant people like you a disgusting always looking to blame others cause you fear of being wrong.
Falls to the owner. Blame? No blame, just dollar and cents. I control my dollar.
The Marxists won't be happy until they destroy the US economy. Keep the hysteria alive comrades!
🎻
