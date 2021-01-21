WARDEN - A Thursday evening fire has destroyed the Washington Potato Facility in Warden.
Officials say the fire will likely burn for several hours as fire crews from several districts continue to dump water on the facility, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Kyle Foreman.
A Level 3 evacuation notice (leave now) has been issued for the area south of state Route 170 and west of Road U Southeast.
All employees at the facility were able to get out of the building and no injuries have been reported.
The fire was first reported at about 5:30 p.m. at the potato production plant dehydrator at the facility on West First Street.
Grant County fire districts 4 and 5, Royal Slope and Moses Lake firefighters and Adams County Fire 5 are on scene and an all-county response has been put out to bring in additional resources.