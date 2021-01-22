WARDEN - The massive fire at Washington Potato in Warden is under control and all the residents forced to evacuate have returned home Friday morning.
Level 3 evacuations were issued Thursday night due to the risk of an ammonia tank explosion and leak at the plant located on West First Street. The American Red Cross was made available overnight to assist with shelter for evacuees, according to the sheriff’s office.
Officials say the risk of explosion has passed and the ammonia has fully-vented.
The fire was first reported at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday inside the processing plant’s dehydrator.
Firefighters were forced to pull back to a safe area due to the risk of explosion with the ammonia tank, which also prompted the evacuation notice.
Sheriff’s office spokesperson Kyle Foreman said all employees were able to get out of the facility safely and no injuries have been reported.
Firefighters remain on scene Friday morning and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials say the facility is a total loss.