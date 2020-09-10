OLYMPIA - Washingtonians receiving COVID-19 unemployment pay can expect to receive double of what they were initially entitled to thanks to the President Donald Trump’s executive memorandum back in August.
The news comes after the Washington Employment Security Department’s initial announcement that benefit recipients would receive additional LWA pay for three weeks.
Those who claimed COVID-19 unemployment pay during the weeks ending Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, and Sept. 5 will retroactively receive $300 extra for each week which totals $1,800.
LWA benefits will delegated the week of Sept. 21. In order to qualify, you must have been collecting COVID-19 assistance during the aforementioned weeks and have answered your eligibility question on the Employment Security website.
(1) comment
I wouldn't give it to them.
