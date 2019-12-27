OLYMPIA - Starting Jan. 1, 2020, you’ll have to be at least 21 or older to purchase tobacco and vape products in the state of Washington.
Engrossed House Bill 1074 will become law that day.
Lawmakers say HB 1074 will reduce the number of youth who develop a lifelong addiction to nicotine. Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiseman says most kids get nicotine products from those in their social network who can legally buy them.
The age 21 requirements to buy tobacco and vape products is currently law or is due to go into effect in 18 states as well as Washington, D.C. and Guam, an American territory.
Wiseman says the law is a tool to combat the so-called “vaping epidemic” among youth.
