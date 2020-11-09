OLYMPIA — Washington set a daily record for new coronavirus cases, with 1,777 new confirmed cases announced Saturday.
In a written statement, the state Department of Health said that the high numbers the state has seen over the past week reflect an overall surge that started in mid-September. King, Snohomish and Pierce counties are currently the hot spots in the region, officials said.
“COVID-19 is currently spreading very quickly in Washington state,” said Secretary of Health John Wiesman. “We are very concerned that disease transmission will only grow over the next few weeks with the holidays coming up. The threat to overwhelming not just our hospital systems, but our ability to do contact tracing, is real. We need everyone in Washington state to take action now to stop the spread.”
The update brings the state’s totals to more than 116,000 confirmed cases and 2,439 deaths.
For most, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks, although long-term effects are unknown. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
You mean the chinese flu doesn't care about the election?
Funny viruses are tiny little things that exist for their own survival just like everything else.
Get in line for the new vaccine!
This cant be true because I was told by several of my friends that Covid would be gone right after the election....maybe it will disappear after all the votes are counted?
Or maybe just maybe the virus doesnt care if you liked Biden or Trumpy.....
OMG fix that headline . . . what is this, a grade school newspaper?
AHA! Proof that the liberal media is in bed with the reptilian Chinese labs that produced Covid-19 in labs funded by Gates and Soros to keep the population inside while they install their 5G brain-wave towers that run on adrenochrome harvested from hapless toddlers.
TRUTH!
Yes--"Sees" is much better than "Seeks."
Before you all start going all amateur statistician on this, calling out mask users and such, it's a good idea to understand the number of infections as a percentage of population. Rates right now per 100,000?
King: 1348
Kittitas: 1627
Yakima: 4857
Chelan: 2712
Grant: 3521
Douglas: 2890
Benton: 2841
Adams: 4944
Franklin: 5358
So the in counties with significant population density, Eastern Washington has a much greater rate of infection per person than Western Washington. You'd think it would be the opposite because of metropolitan areas like Seattle, but that isn't the case. What other variables exist? Maybe mask use and respecting social distancing rules?
Yeah, the hospitals, rouge military and medical crises actors are really driving this hoax so they can get all those kick backs set up by the WHO. Then they even ban the use of hydrochloride and lie about it curing the virus they had in Panama.
They have a agenda to kill us as they wrote it on the George guild stones in eight different languages.
THINKIN
Did the 5g already get to you?
