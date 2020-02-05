Washington state has announced its willing to go great lengths to prevent further spread of the deadly coronavirus within its borders.
The state health department says its working the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to screen all passengers coming from China with fever and respiratory symptoms upon arrival at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Passengers who are ill will be isolated from others, evaluated by a CDC medical professional at the airport and if necessary, taken to a hospital for further evaluation. Washington’s health department released a detailed list of actions taken if health officials confirm that a patient has contracted the virus or is exhibiting symptoms:
“Travelers without symptoms of novel coronavirus infection who have been in Hubei Province in the past 14 days will be placed under quarantine with daily active monitoring by public health officials until their 15th day of having left Hubei Province. For most travelers, we expect this quarantine will last just a few days as transportation services out of Hubei were discontinued about 10 days ago. They will then be monitored like other travelers from the rest of China, as described below. Home quarantine is the first choice for those traveling from Hubei. If a traveler requires quarantine and can’t do it at home, the Department of Health has a safe facility ready to use that is away from other members of the public. This publicly-owned facility in King County has individual bedrooms with private bathrooms. We do not plan to disclose the location of the facility to protect people’s privacy. The volume of travelers from Hubei into the United States is very low at this time so we may not need to use the facility at all. We are evaluating additional housing options should the needs change.”
The state is also sending Travel Health Alert notices to all incoming travelers who are arriving from China but are not ill. The notice asks them to say at home and monitor their health for two weeks with the help of public health officials.
Health experts say the risk of coronavirus to the general public remains low in Washington state and the U.S.
