BELLINGHAM — About 600 traps to catch invasive Asian giant hornets are being placed in Northwestern Washington’s Whatcom County by the Washington State Department of Agriculture, more than doubling the number already set out by citizens.
The state traps are being placed around Blaine, Custer and Bellingham, the only places in the U.S. that the giant hornet has ever been found. The traps are being put on the edge of forested areas.
The state has waited until worker hornets are active to put out the traps. There have already been hornets spotted in two cities in Washington this year.
State and federal officials are also asking the public to keep their eyes open and report any sightings of the hornet.
“When it comes to preventing and stopping the new invasive species, we all have a role to play and this is a great example,” said Justin Bush, executive director of the Washington Invasive Species Council. “The first detection of Asian giant hornet in the entire United States was made by an aware member of the public. Every other detection since has been made by everyday citizens. Being aware of new plants and animals or changes in your community and then letting the experts know if something seems like a problem can save thousands, if not millions of dollars, in damages.”
Any sightings of the hornets can be reported through the Hornet Watch Report Form or on the Washington Invasive Species Council’s Web site.
“The public has, and continues to, play a critical role in the response to Asian giant hornet,” stated Sven Spichiger, managing entomologist for the WSDA. “We can only put up so many traps, but if people are on the lookout for them, it greatly increases the odds of finding and eradicating them.”
Asian giant hornets — their Latin name is Vespa mandarina — are the world’s largest hornets. They are brutal to pollinators, known to decapitate honey bees and the subject of wide fascination.
Five Asian giant hornets have been found in Whatcom County since last winter.
The non-native wasp eats fruit, which is a potential problem for agriculture, agriculture department spokeswoman Karla Salp said. The agriculture department plans to trap for hornets through the end of October.
Asian giant hornets are native to mainland southeast Asia and Taiwan. Queens nest in the ground over the winter and emerge in April. Workers start foraging in late June.
