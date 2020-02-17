$2.2 billion dollars in agricultural loans seems like a large sum, but it’s not when you compare it with the rest of the nation. That figure was the total amount of outstanding farm debt Washington had in the second quarter of 2019.
Loan data was compiled by Ohio State University. Of the $2.2 billion-dollar total, $880 million was in agricultural real estate loans and the rest was categorized as ‘other ag loans.’ Off the whole amount in debt, .8% or $17,082,000 is delinquent.
Based on the same Ohio State University study, Washington’s debt level is the 32nd highest in the nation, but its debt ratio is the fifth lowest in the America. Agricultural debt in Washington state shows a very slight increase over the last 15 years.
However, the state of Iowa is the highest borrowing state with over $18 billion in outstanding debt and a delinquency rate twice of what Washington’s was during that same quarter in 2019.
Information provided by the National Farm Bureau indicates that, despite the slight climb in debt, Washington only had five farm bankruptcies in 2019, down one from the year prior. In contrast, Wisconsin had the highest amount of bankruptcies with 48 and North Dakota was among the lowest with only three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.