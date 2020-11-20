n

Photo: Pixabay

OLYMPIA - That 10 lb. to 15 lb. turkey has likely become a rarity if you haven’t bought your bird already.

Tammie Hetrick with the Washington Food Industry Association says the state mandate asking people to downsize their Thanksgiving gatherings is resulting in a surge in demand for smaller whole turkeys. 

“We are finding big demand for smaller turkeys due to the mandate not to gather for the holidays,” Hetrick told iFIBER ONE News. “It is possible that those (small turkeys) will sell out fast and you will only find larger ones. This is the only meat issue we are seeing at this time.”

Turkey producers reportedly had a difficult time predicting demand due to the pandemic, resulting in lower supplies. That has driven up prices by as much as 19% on some products.

(4) comments

Angry old man

buy the bird.. sandwiches..soup..tacos..freezer

Report Add Reply
darling

Yes!!

Report Add Reply
@the real JohnQPublic
@the real JohnQPublic

I love turkey.

Report Add Reply
darling

Me too!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.