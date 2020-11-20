OLYMPIA - That 10 lb. to 15 lb. turkey has likely become a rarity if you haven’t bought your bird already.
Tammie Hetrick with the Washington Food Industry Association says the state mandate asking people to downsize their Thanksgiving gatherings is resulting in a surge in demand for smaller whole turkeys.
“We are finding big demand for smaller turkeys due to the mandate not to gather for the holidays,” Hetrick told iFIBER ONE News. “It is possible that those (small turkeys) will sell out fast and you will only find larger ones. This is the only meat issue we are seeing at this time.”
Turkey producers reportedly had a difficult time predicting demand due to the pandemic, resulting in lower supplies. That has driven up prices by as much as 19% on some products.
